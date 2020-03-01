Arqma 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $587.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $16,411.00 and $587.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,627.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.39 or 0.02555176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.19 or 0.03677436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00675391 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00758024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00090812 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00028006 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00576290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,854,234 coins and its circulating supply is 3,809,690 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

