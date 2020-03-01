Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 526,552 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.85% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $119,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,021.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

ARWR opened at $35.36 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. S&P Equity Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $879,255.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,076,448.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $1,993,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,536 shares in the company, valued at $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,518 shares of company stock worth $15,591,357. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

