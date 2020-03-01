ArtByte (ABY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2,158.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ArtByte alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00670673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011241 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007699 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000781 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArtByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArtByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.