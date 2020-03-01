Artis Turba (ARTIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $208,665.00

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. Artis Turba has a market cap of $208,665.00 and $3,026.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Artis Turba has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Artis Turba token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.22 or 0.02678920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00224373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00131360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Artis Turba

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,086,380 tokens. Artis Turba’s official message board is medium.com/artisturba. The official website for Artis Turba is artisturba.com.

Buying and Selling Artis Turba

Artis Turba can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

