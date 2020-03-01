Asgard (ASG) Tops One Day Volume of $282.00

Asgard (CURRENCY:ASG) traded up 100% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Asgard token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, Asgard has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Asgard has a market cap of $15,498.00 and approximately $282.00 worth of Asgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.93 or 0.02644554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00220587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131972 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Asgard

Asgard's total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,880,918 tokens. Asgard's official message board is www.medium.com/@asgardecofund. Asgard's official website is asgardecofund.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Asgard

Asgard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Exrates.

