Asian Dragon (AD) Trading Up 24.6% This Week

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded up 41.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Asian Dragon token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store. Over the last seven days, Asian Dragon has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. Asian Dragon has a market cap of $92,125.00 and $1,733.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003824 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000130 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Asian Dragon Token Profile

AD is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official website is www.asiandragoncoin.com. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Dragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

