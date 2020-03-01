Asian Fintech Achieves Market Cap of $2.08 Million (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Asian Fintech has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $29,669.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Asian Fintech has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Asian Fintech token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.70 or 0.02691367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00222641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00044966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00132111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin. Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io.

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

