Assetmark Inc. Has $38.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,969 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $38,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,861,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,617,000 after acquiring an additional 59,465 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,130,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 217,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 153,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 627.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 129,177 shares during the period.

Shares of IDV opened at $30.15 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.00.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

