Assetmark Inc. Purchases New Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 969,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,411,000. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Healthpeak Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,204,659,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $341,784,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $320,756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $316,567,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $227,489,000.

Shares of PEAK opened at $31.64 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEAK. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

