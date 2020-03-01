Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 222.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,543 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.06% of Zoetis worth $37,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $133.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.72. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $764,946.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,250,993.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $532,888.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,241 shares of company stock valued at $14,629,175 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.