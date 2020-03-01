ATBCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $50,020.00 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and HitBTC. In the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. ATBCoin has a market cap of $56,396.00 and $50,020.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,627.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.19 or 0.03677436 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00759373 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019211 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000106 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATBCoin (CRYPTO:ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Exrates and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

