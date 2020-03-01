ATC Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.00 Million (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $5,196.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00674999 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007652 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000775 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,849,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

