Atheios 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Atheios has a market capitalization of $5,961.00 and $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

