Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,527 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.34% of Atkore International Group worth $25,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 538.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 230,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 194,429 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 184,767 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 932,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,309,000 after acquiring an additional 147,555 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 97,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atkore International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. Atkore International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $447.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $253,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,703.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $931,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,594 shares of company stock worth $1,201,289 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

