ATLANT Price Hits $0.0212 on Exchanges (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $330.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, ATLANT has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.96 or 0.02608013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00227603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00134173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT was first traded on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, YoBit, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

