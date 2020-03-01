ATN (ATN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11,939.00

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last week, ATN has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. ATN has a total market capitalization of $799,666.00 and approximately $11,939.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, RightBTC, Allcoin and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.96 or 0.02608013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00227603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00134173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io. The official website for ATN is atn.io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, RightBTC, Allcoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

