AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

In other AtriCure news, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $1,775,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,316,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,490 shares in the company, valued at $28,014,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,514 shares of company stock valued at $10,478,863. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in AtriCure by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AtriCure by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATRC opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $44.51.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

