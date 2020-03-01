AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,877 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 979,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,504,000 after acquiring an additional 319,654 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 119,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.22. 119,958,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,834,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $256.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

