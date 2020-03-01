Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Update

Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the January 30th total of 150,700 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audioeye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Audioeye in the second quarter worth $95,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audioeye in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Audioeye by 106.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 534,302 shares in the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEYE stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Audioeye has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.42.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

