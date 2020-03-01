Augur (REP) Price Hits $12.60 on Exchanges

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Augur has a total market capitalization of $138.64 million and $48.17 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Augur has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $12.60 or 0.00148318 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand, BitBay, ABCC and Gatecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.15 or 0.02637770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00220565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00045244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00132171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Koinex, Liqui, IDEX, HitBTC, BitBay, Binance, AirSwap, BX Thailand, Upbit, Cobinhood, Bitsane, Mercatox, GOPAX, ChaoEX, Gatecoin, Crex24, Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinTiger, Kraken, Zebpay, ABCC, Bitbns, Bithumb, Gate.io, Bittrex, Poloniex, LATOKEN and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

