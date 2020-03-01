Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Cut by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,641 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,434 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2,918.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $10.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.88. 4,329,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,053. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $211.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 198.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 152.60% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus increased their target price on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

