Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.5% of Charter Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $154.74 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $148.15 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.31.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.