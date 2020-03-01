AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,269,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,287 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.54% of AutoNation worth $110,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in AutoNation by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,110,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,992,000 after acquiring an additional 666,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $14,940,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 78.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 319,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after acquiring an additional 140,629 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $3,651,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $3,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,291.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $216,420.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,036,688 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $42.73 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.04.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

