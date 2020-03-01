Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other news, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $1,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,601.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $95,208.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,720.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,205 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,620. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 724.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR opened at $84.75 on Friday. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.48. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.