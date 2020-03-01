Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Short Interest Down 8.4% in February

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the January 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVLR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $30,998.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,366.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $1,783,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,601.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,205 shares of company stock worth $7,001,620 in the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Avalara by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 47.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.42 and a beta of 0.46. Avalara has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.48.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

