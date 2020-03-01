Aventus 24 Hour Volume Hits $17,373.00 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, Aventus has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Aventus token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OKEx, IDEX and HitBTC. Aventus has a market capitalization of $777,844.00 and $17,373.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.22 or 0.02678920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00224373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00131360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io.

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

