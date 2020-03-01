Aventus Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Aventus token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Gatecoin, HitBTC and OKEx. Aventus has a market capitalization of $707,486.00 and approximately $18,347.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aventus has traded down 31% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aventus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.44 or 0.02605022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00226687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00047558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00134275 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, Gatecoin, IDEX, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.