AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered AVIVA PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of AVVIY opened at $9.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

AVIVA PLC/ADR Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

