Axe One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.83 Million (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00004939 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. Axe has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001210 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

