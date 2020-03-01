B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Short Interest Up 5.3% in February

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 30th total of 187,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $23.66 on Friday. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $640.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 94,151 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $954,691.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 458,516 shares of company stock worth $4,587,410 over the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.