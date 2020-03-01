BaaSid Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50,533.00 (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $50,533.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BaaSid token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.77 or 0.02598837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00225180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00046243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00133646 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,900,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info.

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

