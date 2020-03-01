Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.77.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIDU. Loop Capital increased their price target on Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Baidu from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Macquarie began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $119.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.00. Baidu has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 139.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 1,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

