Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Balchem worth $25,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 391,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,783,000 after buying an additional 53,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,712,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,110,000 after buying an additional 47,908 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 21,818 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Balchem by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Balchem by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $94.46 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $82.33 and a 52 week high of $113.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.92.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Balchem had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

