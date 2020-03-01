Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Balfour Beatty earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

BBY opened at GBX 246.20 ($3.24) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 268.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Balfour Beatty has a fifty-two week low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 296.94 ($3.91).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) price target (down previously from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Balfour Beatty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 333.75 ($4.39).

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Anne Drinkwater bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £11,700 ($15,390.69). Also, insider Leo Quinn bought 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £30,107.72 ($39,605.00). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,731.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

