Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

BBVA stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1729 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,471,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981,742 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,529,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,751,000 after purchasing an additional 842,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,220,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,973,000 after purchasing an additional 518,175 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9,350.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,198,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 600.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,102,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,253 shares in the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

