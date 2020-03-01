Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,953 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.1729 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.