Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017,247 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,803 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Bancolombia worth $56,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter worth $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 522.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. 7.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

NYSE CIB opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.75. Bancolombia SA has a 1 year low of $44.66 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bancolombia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.