Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Bank Of Princeton posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank Of Princeton.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million.

Several research analysts have commented on BPRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank Of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bank Of Princeton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ BPRN traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.26. 9,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,536. The company has a market cap of $181.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.61. Bank Of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

