BANKEX (BKX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $81,233.00

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, BANKEX has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar. One BANKEX token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Simex and Bittrex. BANKEX has a total market cap of $601,032.00 and $81,233.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BANKEX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00053718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00497061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.75 or 0.06350537 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00063847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029963 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005724 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011623 BTC.

About BANKEX

BANKEX (CRYPTO:BKX) is a token. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,000,000 tokens. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org.

BANKEX Token Trading

BANKEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, IDEX, Simex, Upbit, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BANKEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BANKEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BANKEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BANKEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.