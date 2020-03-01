BANKEX (BKX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $50,005.00

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. BANKEX has a market cap of $640,685.00 and $50,005.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BANKEX has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One BANKEX token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Simex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00055872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00482490 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.40 or 0.06340194 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00065918 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030322 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005750 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011580 BTC.

About BANKEX

BKX is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,000,000 tokens. BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BANKEX is blog.bankex.org. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Simex, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BANKEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BANKEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

