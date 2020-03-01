Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

BANR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.81. Banner has a 52 week low of $44.98 and a 52 week high of $62.65.

In other news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $27,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.