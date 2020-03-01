Barclays PLC Acquires 29,175 Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,175 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Universal Forest Products worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,050,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,537,000 after purchasing an additional 176,795 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

In other news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Wedbush started coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of Universal Forest Products stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Universal Forest Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.59%.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.