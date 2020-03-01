Barclays PLC Acquires 327,033 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 685.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,033 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.35% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 30,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $65,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $160,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,522 shares of company stock worth $965,301. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.51, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

