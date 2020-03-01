Barclays PLC Acquires 40,710 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,710 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Portland General Electric worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 286.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

