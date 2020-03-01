Barclays PLC Acquires 46,098 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 333.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,098 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.27% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $244,777.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KNSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $121.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.39. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $132.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.