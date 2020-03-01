Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of John Bean Technologies worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205,371 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $682,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $96.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.45. John Bean Technologies Corp has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $127.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $545.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $34,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

