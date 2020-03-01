Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 19,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. ValuEngine cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,174.00.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.59, for a total value of $283,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,616,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,599. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,181.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.59. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $950.16 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,239.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,169.84.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 18.81%. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 40.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.