Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 107.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,143 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Healthequity worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Healthequity by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthequity by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthequity by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Healthequity by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthequity in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

HQY opened at $70.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.25. Healthequity Inc has a 52 week low of $50.87 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 82.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $306,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,917,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,401.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,616 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Healthequity from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthequity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

