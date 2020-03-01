Barclays PLC Buys 10,455 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of UniFirst worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in UniFirst by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

UniFirst stock opened at $185.81 on Friday. UniFirst Corp has a 1-year low of $134.16 and a 1-year high of $217.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.25.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. UniFirst’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $150,937.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $147,958.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,167 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.