Barclays PLC Buys 10,587 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of LCI Industries worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 494.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 82,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,933 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in LCI Industries by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 36,303 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 74,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in LCI Industries by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 31,906 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LCII. ValuEngine lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

In related news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $73.34 and a 1-year high of $116.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.79 and its 200 day moving average is $100.34.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.52%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

